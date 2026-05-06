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Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces renove avec balcon

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,30M
;
6
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ID: 37838
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    J. L. Gordon, 70

About the complex

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Beautiful 3 rooms renovated with balcony. Furnished luxury apartment. Balcony with a clear view. Quiet and green. To be seized!

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces renove avec balcon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,30M
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