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Residential quarter Projet neuf givat chmouel

Givat Shmuel, Israel
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$5,21M
;
7
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ID: 37079
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Givat Shmuel
  • Address
    Lipa Krepel

About the complex

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Givat Shmouel Project – The Little Neuilly of Tel Aviv Mordecai Khayat presents an exceptional project, located in one of Israel's most popular neighbourhoods. A strategic location in the heart of Givat Shmouel, close to synagogues, shops and roads leading directly to Tel Aviv. Why invest in Givat Shmouel? ? Ideal location: between Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Bnei Brak and Bar Ilan University near the Ofer outdoor canyon Direct connection: fast access to motorways and the centre of the country High-class city: high quality of life, schools of excellence, high-level services Support for French-speaking families: schools adapted to the children of Olim Hadashim, school assistants and personalized support Dynamic and secure social environment: perfect for demanding families and investors Typologies of apartments available : • 3 rooms – 78 m2 + terrace of 13 m2 • 4 rooms – 95 m2 + terrace of 13 m2 • 5 rooms – 125 m2 + terrace of 90 m2 • 5 rooms – 123 m2 + terrace of 15 m2 High-end services: Ceramic granite tile porcelain 100×100 Parquet or tiled rooms Terrace to choose from: tile / parquet / teak Centralized Air Conditioning VRF latest generation Interior doors design & high-end Custom kitchen with marble worktop Bathrooms tiled up to ceiling Washrooms suspended Home cinema preparation Electrical stores throughout the house Superior quality valves Beneficial Financial Conditions: • 7% when signing the contract • 13% upon obtaining the permit (June 2026) • 80% when keys are delivered (June 2029) Fixed price without indexation

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Givat Shmuel, Israel
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Residential quarter Projet neuf givat chmouel
Givat Shmuel, Israel
from
$5,21M
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