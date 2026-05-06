Residential quarter Bien dexception face a la mer et a la plage de lhotel hilton penthouse unique avec rooftop et piscine privee

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For sale, in the old north of Tel-Aviv, just steps from the sea and the Hilton beach, exceptional penthouse of very high standing with stunning sea views. With an area of about 300 m2 (duplex), extended by 178 m2 of terraces, this very rare offers spectacular volumes and a unique living experience facing the Mediterranean. Superb private rooftop pool, accessible by an elegant floating staircase with architectural design, for exclusive moments between sky and sea. Fully new penthouse, designed with exceptional materials and ultra-high-end finishes. Sold fully furnished, with prestige furniture and the most luxurious appliances. 5 parking spaces in the basement complete this exceptional property. Immediate entry, price on request. For more details in private, Aya
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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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