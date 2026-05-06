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Residential quarter Place de parking a louer en centre ville agrippas

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$195
;
Residential quarter Place de parking a louer en centre ville agrippas
1
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ID: 37712
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

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Parking space for rent in an ideal location. Located in the city centre - Rue Agrippas.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Place de parking a louer en centre ville agrippas
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$195
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