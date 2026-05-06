  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Herzliya
  4. Residential quarter Centre ville herzliya immeuble recent Etage eleve vue degagee terrasse souccah

Residential quarter Centre ville herzliya immeuble recent Etage eleve vue degagee terrasse souccah

Herzliya, Israel
from
$1,42M
01/06/2026
$1,42M
31/05/2026
$1,42M
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 37103
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Herzliya
  • Address
    HaSharon, 11

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Beautiful 5-room apartment located in the center of Herzliya. Close to all amenities. The apartment has 2 bathrooms, a laundry area (3 toilets), 1 large living room and modern kitchen. Mamad, underground parking.

Location on the map

Herzliya, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Cottage situe au centre
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$2,10M
Residential quarter Projet neuf le petit neuilly de tel aviv
Givatayim, Israel
from
$14,04M
Residential quarter Projet ben yehuda 192
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,80M
Residential quarter Villa spacieuse avec piscine et jardin neve hof rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$2,31M
Residential quarter Nouveau projet rue yahalal tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,18M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Centre ville herzliya immeuble recent Etage eleve vue degagee terrasse souccah
Herzliya, Israel
from
$1,42M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Projet raanana centre ville
Residential quarter Projet raanana centre ville
Residential quarter Projet raanana centre ville
Residential quarter Projet raanana centre ville
Residential quarter Projet raanana centre ville
Show all Residential quarter Projet raanana centre ville
Residential quarter Projet raanana centre ville
Raanana, Israel
from
$3,85M
Hagalil Raanana project Mordecai Khayat invites you to discover Lev Raanana, a new residential project located in the city centre. High-end project – HaGalil 27 & Maccabi 25/27 Live in one of Raanana's most sought after neighbourhoods, a prime location, quiet and green, just a stone's thr…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter 2 piEces 45m rue melchett emplacement idEal au centre de tel aviv
Residential quarter 2 piEces 45m rue melchett emplacement idEal au centre de tel aviv
Residential quarter 2 piEces 45m rue melchett emplacement idEal au centre de tel aviv
Residential quarter 2 piEces 45m rue melchett emplacement idEal au centre de tel aviv
Residential quarter 2 piEces 45m rue melchett emplacement idEal au centre de tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter 2 piEces 45m rue melchett emplacement idEal au centre de tel aviv
Residential quarter 2 piEces 45m rue melchett emplacement idEal au centre de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,03M
FOR SALE – 2 rooms with parking In the heart of Tel Aviv, close to Sheinkin and Shouk HaCarmel, discover an apartment ideally located in a building. 45 m2 – 2 pieces 5th floor, quiet in the back Mamad upstairs Private parking Guardian and gym. Requested price: 2 900 000 A rare property, …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces a vendre pres de kikar rabin et boulevard chen
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces a vendre pres de kikar rabin et boulevard chen
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces a vendre pres de kikar rabin et boulevard chen
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces a vendre pres de kikar rabin et boulevard chen
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces a vendre pres de kikar rabin et boulevard chen
Show all Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces a vendre pres de kikar rabin et boulevard chen
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces a vendre pres de kikar rabin et boulevard chen
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,49M
For sale exclusively. Near Rabin Square and Chen Boulevard 44 Ibn Gabirol Street In a secure building with digicode and alarm system On the 3rd floor, quiet and pleasant Spacious 2 bedroom renovated apartment + sun terrace 68 m2 + about 5 m2 terrace A spacious bedroom, dressing room, private…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications