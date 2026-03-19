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Residential quarter Rez de jardin quartier lotan

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$493,000
06/05/2026
$493,000
05/05/2026
$490,100
;
6
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ID: 35650
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Eli Cohen

About the complex

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3-room garden with beautiful garden

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Education
Grocery stores
Leisure

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Residential quarter Rez de jardin quartier lotan
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$493,000
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