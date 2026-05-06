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Residential quarter Magnifique appartement avec balcon et ascenseur tres belle hauteur sous plafond renove avec charme

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,71M
;
9
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ID: 38765
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Arnon, 16

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique appartement avec balcon et ascenseur tres belle hauteur sous plafond renove avec charme
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,71M
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Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, in the Florentine district! New 5-year building, 3rd floor with 2 elevators. 60m2 + 6m2 balcony, 3 rooms with mamad. 1 robotic parking in the course of installation, solar water heater. Price: 2,990,000
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