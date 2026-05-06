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Residential quarter Meuble proche tram accessibilite complete

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$12,500
;
7
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ID: 36745
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 19/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    HaRav Nuruk, 3

About the complex

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In Kiryat Moché, large 5 P in a quiet building close to all transports, establishments, synagogues, perfectly maintained, three balconies, parental suite, complete accessibility ace chabbat elevator, parking. The apartment is furnished, possibility of long term rental.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Meuble proche tram accessibilite complete
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$12,500
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