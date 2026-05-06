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Residential quarter Une villa de reve vous navez plus qua poser vos valises

Hadera, Israel
from
$6,25M
;
10
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ID: 36573
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    HaAliya HaShniya

About the complex

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BZH RE/MAX Hadera presents you in exclusivity a luxury villa in Hadera, at the standing of Caesarea! Its characteristics: - An absolutely exceptional villa, 6 rooms of 270 m2 on a plot of 420 m2, - A luxurious living space, all in parquet floors, with its ultra-modern kosher kitchen and huge island, - A large living room with a superb ceiling height, and a huge bay window, - A large master suite on the ground floor with its dream dressing room and bathroom, - A beautiful outdoor area surrounding the house with a terrace, a swimming pool, an outdoor kitchen, a seating area, a bathroom, - 4 children's rooms, including a secure room, - Plus: an ultra-performing air conditioning system, an ultra-modern home automation system, and many other additions! Location: Our villa is located in a quiet residential area on the edge of the city center, close to many amenities, shops, communities, schools, transport... In short, a dream for a family life or a holiday home! Contact RE/MAX Hadera, Ra'hel ‘Haya Benguigui, Professional licence 313736. Be'ezrat Hashem, Beya'had or BeSim'ha Nenatstea'h!

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Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter Une villa de reve vous navez plus qua poser vos valises
Hadera, Israel
from
$6,25M
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