Residential quarter Une villa de reve vous navez plus qua poser vos valises

BZH
RE/MAX Hadera presents you in exclusivity a luxury villa in Hadera, at the standing of Caesarea!
Its characteristics:
- An absolutely exceptional villa, 6 rooms of 270 m2 on a plot of 420 m2,
- A luxurious living space, all in parquet floors, with its ultra-modern kosher kitchen and huge island,
- A large living room with a superb ceiling height, and a huge bay window,
- A large master suite on the ground floor with its dream dressing room and bathroom,
- A beautiful outdoor area surrounding the house with a terrace, a swimming pool, an outdoor kitchen, a seating area, a bathroom,
- 4 children's rooms, including a secure room,
- Plus: an ultra-performing air conditioning system, an ultra-modern home automation system, and many other additions!
Location:
Our villa is located in a quiet residential area on the edge of the city center, close to many amenities, shops, communities, schools, transport...
In short, a dream for a family life or a holiday home!
Contact RE/MAX Hadera,
Ra'hel ‘Haya Benguigui,
Professional licence 313736.
Be'ezrat Hashem, Beya'had or BeSim'ha Nenatstea'h!