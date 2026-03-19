  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces neuf 12m2 de terrasse

Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces neuf 12m2 de terrasse

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,65M
06/05/2026
$2,65M
05/05/2026
$2,64M
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 35904
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Shabazi, 31

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Exceptional product in the heart of Neve Tzedek 124m2 net + 12m2 terrace Renovated historic building, lift, parking, cellar Available immediately

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Projet rue yekhezkel residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,38M
Residential quarter Rare appartement 2 pieces neuf a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$676,600
Residential quarter Appartement immense a ashdod avec une vue mer incroyable
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,46M
Residential quarter Maison arabe
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$17,00M
Residential quarter 3 pieces a la marina dashkelon
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$459,000
You are viewing
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces neuf 12m2 de terrasse
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,65M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A proximite de la mer et de la plage du hilton magnifique appartement meuble 4 pieces entierement renove avec des materiaux de haute qualite neuf avec parking standard
Residential quarter A proximite de la mer et de la plage du hilton magnifique appartement meuble 4 pieces entierement renove avec des materiaux de haute qualite neuf avec parking standard
Residential quarter A proximite de la mer et de la plage du hilton magnifique appartement meuble 4 pieces entierement renove avec des materiaux de haute qualite neuf avec parking standard
Residential quarter A proximite de la mer et de la plage du hilton magnifique appartement meuble 4 pieces entierement renove avec des materiaux de haute qualite neuf avec parking standard
Residential quarter A proximite de la mer et de la plage du hilton magnifique appartement meuble 4 pieces entierement renove avec des materiaux de haute qualite neuf avec parking standard
Residential quarter A proximite de la mer et de la plage du hilton magnifique appartement meuble 4 pieces entierement renove avec des materiaux de haute qualite neuf avec parking standard
Residential quarter A proximite de la mer et de la plage du hilton magnifique appartement meuble 4 pieces entierement renove avec des materiaux de haute qualite neuf avec parking standard
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1
For sale, a few minutes walk from the sea and close to the Hilton Hotel, in the old north of Tel-Aviv: beautiful 4 room duplex, an area of 118 m2 with a terrace of 20 m2. Apartment with the most luxurious standard, completely new, with standard parking. Fully furnished, including all Miele f…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe 4 chambres tour yoo avec parkings balcon et mamad
Residential quarter Superbe 4 chambres tour yoo avec parkings balcon et mamad
Residential quarter Superbe 4 chambres tour yoo avec parkings balcon et mamad
Residential quarter Superbe 4 chambres tour yoo avec parkings balcon et mamad
Residential quarter Superbe 4 chambres tour yoo avec parkings balcon et mamad
Show all Residential quarter Superbe 4 chambres tour yoo avec parkings balcon et mamad
Residential quarter Superbe 4 chambres tour yoo avec parkings balcon et mamad
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$7,20M
For exclusive sale, In the YOO Tower, Nissim Aloni 19 In a prestigious and very well maintained tower On the 8th floor with open view northwest A beautiful apartment very spacious 188 m2 + sunny terrace of 10 m2 4.5 room apartment, including a master suite Large parental suite with dressing…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Prix en baisse
Residential quarter Prix en baisse
Residential quarter Prix en baisse
Residential quarter Prix en baisse
Residential quarter Prix en baisse
Residential quarter Prix en baisse
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$710,600
Your foot-to-earth in Jerusalem! In a new building, a few resorts in the city centre, in a quiet street close to transport and shops. The apartment has a double sunny exposure (east and south), a mamad (safe room). 6 m2 cellar and air conditioning. Full accessibility
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications