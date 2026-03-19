Residential quarter Unique des appartements neufs de 3 pieces rares sur le marche dans un quartier residentiel de pavillons livres sous 4 a 6 mois bzh

BZH
✨ A new program in the exclusive Weizman district of Hadera!
There are classic projects... and there are those that redefine standards.
We are pleased to present you an ultra-exclusive boutique complex of only 15 apartments, from the renowned developer Towers, offering a rare life experience, combining privacy, serenity and elegance.
✨ New 3-room apartments (about 80 m2) rare on the market, in a residential area of pavilions!
✨ Only 3 floors, 5 apartments per floor,
✨ A modern and functional design,
✨ A large bright living space,
✨ A terrace without a view with an open view,
✨ Construction standards and high quality materials,
✨ A superb modern custom kitchen, with a marble worktop,
✨ Two bedrooms, including one suite,
✨ Two bathrooms,
✨ Air conditioning included,
✨ Secure room upstairs,
✨ An elevator,
✨ An underground parking space,
✨ A delivery within 4/6 months BZH,
✨ The legal guarantee of the promoter.
Location privileged – one of the best areas of Hadera,
Only about 5 minutes drive from the sea and the Village Shopping Centre,
Commercial space shop on the ground floor,
New construction with high standards
Close to everything: shops, schools, synagogues, transport and quick access to the exit from the city.
It's not just real estate.
It is an art of living, designed for a demanding clientele seeking quality, discretion and a safe investment.
Contact us:
RE/MAX Hadera, Rah'el Benguigui.
Professional licence 313736.