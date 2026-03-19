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Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi hauts plafonds

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,34M
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7
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ID: 36280
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Herzl, 106

About the complex

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Herzl street in the centre of the Florentine district, 3 room apartment of 80m2 with balcony on the 1st floor with elevator, very nice height under ceilings about 3m, Superb potential, close to all cafes and restaurants. BEL INVESTMENT TO BE TAKEN

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi hauts plafonds
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,34M
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