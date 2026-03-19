  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Nahariya
  4. Residential quarter Ideal comme investissement ou residence principale

Residential quarter Ideal comme investissement ou residence principale

Nahariya, Israel
from
$337,324
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 36453
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    North District
  • Region
    Acre Subdistrict
  • Village
    Nahariya
  • Town
    Nahariyya
  • Address
    Wolfson

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
3-room apartment in the city centre in a very well maintained building, on the 3rd and top floor, offering a quiet and pleasant living environment. Ideal as an investment or main residence.

Location on the map

Nahariya, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Ashdod, Israel
from
$4,06M
Residential quarter Special investisseurs
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$402,220
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre haneviim jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,87M
Residential quarter Mini penthouse
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,68M
Residential quarter OpportunitE rare 2 piEces moderne avec balcon amp parking
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$6,000
You are viewing
Residential quarter Ideal comme investissement ou residence principale
Nahariya, Israel
from
$337,324
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex proche mer avec grande terrasse piscinable
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex proche mer avec grande terrasse piscinable
Netanya, Israel
from
$2,26M
For sale – Duplex penthouse 5 rooms with panoramic terrace and swimming pool Superb penthouse duplex located on the 11th and 12th floors, offering unobstructed views and a modern and bright living space. The apartment comprises 119 m2 on the 11th floor with a terrace of 12 m2, as well as a …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces lumineux pres du tram et du front de mer
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces lumineux pres du tram et du front de mer
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces lumineux pres du tram et du front de mer
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces lumineux pres du tram et du front de mer
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces lumineux pres du tram et du front de mer
Show all Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces lumineux pres du tram et du front de mer
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces lumineux pres du tram et du front de mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$760,500
For sale, a renovated and bright 3-room apartment, ideally located on the third sea line, in a renovated building. The property is very well maintained, perfect for investment or residence. Characteristics of the property: Built surface area: 72 m2 Balcony : 10 m2 Located on the 2nd floor w…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet rue nahalat benyamin a 20m de la coulee verte forte opportunite pour investissement
Residential quarter Projet rue nahalat benyamin a 20m de la coulee verte forte opportunite pour investissement
Residential quarter Projet rue nahalat benyamin a 20m de la coulee verte forte opportunite pour investissement
Residential quarter Projet rue nahalat benyamin a 20m de la coulee verte forte opportunite pour investissement
Residential quarter Projet rue nahalat benyamin a 20m de la coulee verte forte opportunite pour investissement
Residential quarter Projet rue nahalat benyamin a 20m de la coulee verte forte opportunite pour investissement
Residential quarter Projet rue nahalat benyamin a 20m de la coulee verte forte opportunite pour investissement
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,59M
Exclusive residential project on Nahalat Benyamin Street: 5 storey luxury boutique building housing 23 apartments and two exceptional penthouses with terraces and private jacuzzi. Apartments with generous ceiling height and neat finishes Issue end 2028 Permit obtained Bank guarantees
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications