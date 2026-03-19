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Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces renove

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$966,680
;
5
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ID: 36097
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Avraham Stern, 11

About the complex

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Superb 4 bright rooms Elegant and modern cuisine 3 spacious bedrooms 2 bathrooms, one with bath and toilet, one with shower 1 additional separate toilet Terrace with partial souca The building will pass in pinouy binouy in a few years The apartment will then earn 30m2 Already 90% signatures In a high demand neighbourhood Ideal investment at an exceptional price Suitable for both families and prudent investors

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces renove
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$966,680
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