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Residential quarter Terrain a vendre youd zayin ashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,64M
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Residential quarter Terrain a vendre youd zayin ashdod
1
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ID: 38583
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Rambam

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Terrain a vendre youd zayin ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,64M
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Residential quarter Location saisonniere dans la residence costa del sol ashdod
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