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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer villa de reve a louer au coeur de cesaree

Caesarea, Israel
from
$5,740
;
10
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ID: 38539
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hof HaCarmel Regional Council
  • Town
    Caesarea
  • Address
    Sderot Edmond de Rothschild

Location on the map

Caesarea, Israel
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer villa de reve a louer au coeur de cesaree
Caesarea, Israel
from
$5,740
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