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Residential quarter Nouveau en vente en exclusivite appartement 4 pieces rue hasadeh quartier remez rishon lezion

Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$654,360
;
7
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ID: 38271
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Rehovot Subdistrict
  • City
    Rishon LeZion
  • Address
    Zeev Jabotinsky

About the complex

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New for sale in exclusivity: Apartment 4 rooms: Rue HaSadeh, Remez district, Rishon LeZion? * 4 room apartment * Surface according to arnona: 93 m2 * Floor 1 of 4 * Elevator * Orientations: South and East – very bright apartment with remarkable energy * Front apartment * Preserved and well maintained building with only 12 apartments * Plastic tubing, replaced windows and equipped kitchen with many storage spaces * Solar water heater * Exceptional location – about 1 minute walk from Rothschild Street, shopping centre, cafes, bars, public transport, shopping malls and other services * Immediate release Sales price: 1 995 000

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Rishon LeZion, Israel
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Residential quarter Nouveau en vente en exclusivite appartement 4 pieces rue hasadeh quartier remez rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$654,360
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