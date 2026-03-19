Residential quarter Un vrai avantage permis valide et structure deja en place

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
For sale – Kfar Saba
A real advantage: you avoid the entire administrative phase and start from an existing base.
On a plot of 492 m2, this property has a validated building permit and a structure already realized.
What is in place:
• Structure
• Roof with visible frame
• Outside walls
• Electrical networks and plumbing
Current project: 150 m2
✔️ Permit to construct a second independent house
The interior remains entirely to be developed, offering complete freedom to design your home.
? Plans and video available on request
Location on the map
Petah Tikva Subdistrict, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return