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Residential quarter Un vrai avantage permis valide et structure deja en place

Petah Tikva Subdistrict, Israel
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$5,25M
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3
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ID: 35789
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • Address
    David Remez

About the complex

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For sale – Kfar Saba A real advantage: you avoid the entire administrative phase and start from an existing base. On a plot of 492 m2, this property has a validated building permit and a structure already realized. What is in place: • Structure • Roof with visible frame • Outside walls • Electrical networks and plumbing Current project: 150 m2 ✔️ Permit to construct a second independent house The interior remains entirely to be developed, offering complete freedom to design your home. ? Plans and video available on request

Location on the map

Petah Tikva Subdistrict, Israel
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Residential quarter Un vrai avantage permis valide et structure deja en place
Petah Tikva Subdistrict, Israel
from
$5,25M
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