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Residential quarter Magnifique 3 piEces avec terrasse proche mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,45M
;
6
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ID: 36354
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Mapu, 15

About the complex

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APPARTEMENT D'EXCEPTION DANS UNE RUE CALME À 5 MIN DE LA MER. IMMEUBLE BAUHAUS RÉNOVÉ. PRODUIT REFAIT À NEUF ET MEUBLÉ HAUT DE GAMME. LUMINEUX ET VERDOYANT. PRODUIT RARE.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique 3 piEces avec terrasse proche mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,45M
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