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Residential quarter Somptueux 3 pieces neuf dans un immeuble classe

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,76M
;
6
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ID: 36266
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Balfour, 35

About the complex

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Exceptional product to be seized. 86sqm living space + 2 beautiful balconies. Apartment filled with charm and history. Great living, very nice services. Elevator, parking, 15m2 cellar. Exceptional building.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Somptueux 3 pieces neuf dans un immeuble classe
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,76M
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