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Residential quarter Park tzameret appartement 4 pieces

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,15M
;
9
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ID: 38391
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Nisim Aloni, 8 Nisim Aloni St.

About the complex

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Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, in the Park Tzameret district. Luxurious tour with a beautiful lobby, guard 24/7, gym, swimming pool and much more! 7th floor with elevators. 4 rooms, 2 bathrooms. 107 m2 + 18 m2 of mirpeset. Open view. 2 parking spaces. 1 large cellar. Price: 6,550,000

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Park tzameret appartement 4 pieces
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,15M
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