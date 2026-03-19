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Residential quarter A vendre superbe 4 pieces dans un nouveau projet boulevard nordau

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,75M
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2
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ID: 35738
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Nahum Sokolov, 60

About the complex

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4 room apartment ideal for families! Boulevard Nordau, in the Old North *RAYK Group Quality Project* Exclusive ✨ 116 m2 living space ✨ Sun terrace of 10 m2 ✨ 4 pieces with optimal layout ✨ Private parking space with robot ✨ North-West orientation ***Availability: August 2028*** No agency fees

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre superbe 4 pieces dans un nouveau projet boulevard nordau
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,75M
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