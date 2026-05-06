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Residential quarter Superbe 5 pieces a cote de kikar hamedina au calme

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$8,60M
;
11
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ID: 36878
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Sderot HaZionut, 3

About the complex

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For sale in Exclusive At 3 Zion Boulevard Street, a prestigious and highly sought after address. A unique, spacious and bright apartment! On the 5th floor, this apartment enjoys excellent traffic on four axes! A 5-room apartment with great potential and ideal arrangement. Built area of 146.5 m2 A balcony of 12 m2 will be added + a mamad of 9 m2. Committee decision taken! An intimate luxury building of only 6 apartments. 2 private parking spaces. Elevator Shelter in the building

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe 5 pieces a cote de kikar hamedina au calme
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$8,60M
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