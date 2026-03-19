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Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem penthouse 4 pieces 156m

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,11M
06/05/2026
$2,11M
05/05/2026
$2,10M
;
5
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ID: 35621
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Moshe Kleinman, 12

About the complex

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Penthouse 4 rooms 156m2 in new project Kiryat Hayovel Jerusalem New project in Kiryat Hayovel, consisting of 2 buildings of 20 floors and 2 of 9 floors, deliverable December 2026. Existing public spaces will be developed and converted into green spaces with new and wide sidewalks. A new cultural centre with a film library will enrich the quality of life of the project residents and Kiryat Hayovel residents. Penthouse of 4 rooms on the 19th floor, area of 156m2 with beautiful mirpeset of 54m2. Includes 1 cellar and 2 parking spaces. Price : 6.200.000 sh This price does not include our agency fees. Please note: in the case of a project under construction, photos and plans are only published for information purposes and are not contractual, so the apartments are not furnished.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem penthouse 4 pieces 156m
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,11M
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