Residential quarter Superbe appartement en premiere ligne de mer a bat yam dream tower

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For sale – Bat Yama
Located in a recent high-end seafront tower, this apartment offers high-end services and an exceptional full sea view.
Characteristics of the property:
• 5 rooms – 115 m2 living space
• Sun terrace of 14 m2 with total sea view
• High level, excellent brightness
• Fully renovated kitchen with quality finishes
• Master suite with private bathroom (shower + toilet)
• 2 parking spaces
Highlights:
• New and prestigious building
• Panoramic sea view from the living room and terrace
• Searched location on Rothschild, close to the beach
Rare on the market, ideal for main residence or heritage investment by the sea.
PRICES : 5,590,000 NIS
Location on the map
Bat Yam, Israel
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