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Residential quarter Superbe appartement en premiere ligne de mer a bat yam dream tower

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,62M
20/07/2026
$1,62M
20/07/2026
$1,66M
;
10
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ID: 38264
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Rothschild

About the complex

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For sale – Bat Yama Located in a recent high-end seafront tower, this apartment offers high-end services and an exceptional full sea view. Characteristics of the property: • 5 rooms – 115 m2 living space • Sun terrace of 14 m2 with total sea view • High level, excellent brightness • Fully renovated kitchen with quality finishes • Master suite with private bathroom (shower + toilet) • 2 parking spaces Highlights: • New and prestigious building • Panoramic sea view from the living room and terrace • Searched location on Rothschild, close to the beach Rare on the market, ideal for main residence or heritage investment by the sea. PRICES : 5,590,000 NIS

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Bat Yam, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe appartement en premiere ligne de mer a bat yam dream tower
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,62M
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