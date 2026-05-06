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Residential quarter Penthouse limite de neve tzedek

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,79M
;
Residential quarter Penthouse limite de neve tzedek
1
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ID: 38316
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Abarbanel, 1 b

About the complex

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Penthouse for sale in Tel-Aviv, facing Neve Tzedek Tower! New building of high standing. 4 rooms, 2 bathrooms, 98m2 + 56m2 terrace on one level. 1 underground parking, 1 cellar. View of Neve Tzedek and the sea. Price: 8,500,000

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Penthouse limite de neve tzedek
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,79M
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