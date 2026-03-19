  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  4. Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam

Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$586,450
;
13
Leave a request
ID: 35079
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 30/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    HaRav Uziel, 37

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
BAT YAM About the project Located in the heart of Bat Yam, in a quiet and renovated residential environment, This residence offers a modern, comfortable and refined living experience. Designed to meet the expectations of young families as well as investors, the project is distinguished by its contemporary architecture, combining elegant design and functionality. The building comprises 9 floors and 38 2 to 4 room apartments, as well as spacious penthouses with unobstructed views and high-end finishes. Each unit has a private balcony, parking space and a neat interior design, thought in every detail. An ideal living environment Daniel Art Bat Yam harmoniously combines urban life with quality of life. The project has a central location, close to the sea, main transport routes, shopping centres, schools and leisure areas. Residents thus enjoy a practical, pleasant and inspiring daily life in a developing neighbourhood.

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Herbert samuel 34 projet aura
Hadera, Israel
from
$744,950
Residential quarter Quartier arlozorov atsmaout magnifique projet neuf
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,52M
Residential quarter Agreable avec terrasse bel appartement bon emplacement bonnes orientations calme clair dans rue calme neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,01M
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec immenses terrasses
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,80M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,52M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$586,450
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces lumineux avec balcon et vue degagee emplacement ideal
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces lumineux avec balcon et vue degagee emplacement ideal
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,13M
Superb 4 room apartment located on the 6th floor, offering a spacious interior of 101.5 m2 and a balcony of 12 m2, ideal for enjoying the exterior and natural light. Characteristics: • Interior surface area: 101.5 m2 • Balcony: 12 m2 • Three comfortable rooms • Two modern bathrooms • Two to…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec 80m2 de terrasse
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec 80m2 de terrasse
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec 80m2 de terrasse
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec 80m2 de terrasse
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec 80m2 de terrasse
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec 80m2 de terrasse
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$979,530
BUSINESS! Kiriat yovel limit Ramat Charet, new building after Tama 38, lobby and elevator, at the foot of the future tram and two minutes from the mall "Malha". Penthouse 4 rooms 80m2 with a huge terrace of 80m2 soucca: partly closed terrace with an electric roof veranda, all over overlookin…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe 4 chambres tour yoo avec parkings balcon et mamad
Residential quarter Superbe 4 chambres tour yoo avec parkings balcon et mamad
Residential quarter Superbe 4 chambres tour yoo avec parkings balcon et mamad
Residential quarter Superbe 4 chambres tour yoo avec parkings balcon et mamad
Residential quarter Superbe 4 chambres tour yoo avec parkings balcon et mamad
Show all Residential quarter Superbe 4 chambres tour yoo avec parkings balcon et mamad
Residential quarter Superbe 4 chambres tour yoo avec parkings balcon et mamad
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$7,70M
For exclusive sale, In the YOO Tower, Nissim Aloni 19 In a prestigious and very well maintained tower On the 8th floor with open view northwest A beautiful apartment very spacious 188 m2 + sunny terrace of 10 m2 4.5 room apartment, including a master suite Large parental suite with dressing…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications