Residential quarter Bonne affaire

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$501,600
;
10
ID: 34734
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Exodus

About the complex

Neve adarim neighbourhood 4 rooms in new building spacious and bright very good product to investment or hapiotat

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Education
Grocery stores
Leisure

