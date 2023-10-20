Residential quarter Haut standing luxueux face a la mer vue sur la mer a ne pas manquer

  1. Realting.com
Ashdod, Israel
$1,13M
10
ID: 34561
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    HaDekel

About the complex

Français Français
For sale – 5 room apartment in a new residence, Hadekel Street, facing the sea Located in a recent and secure residence with guard, this spacious 5-room apartment offers an ideal living environment facing the sea. The apartment is new, bright and well arranged. It includes a mamad (safe room), integrated air conditioning, private underground parking, as well as modern and comfortable amenities. Pitch of choice, close to the beach, shops, schools and transport. A rare opportunity to live a good standing in one of the best locations in Ashdod.

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
