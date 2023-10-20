Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces et demi deuxieme ligne de mer bat yam

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Apartment 3 and a half rooms, second sea line
71 m2 + 9 m2 balcony
Three and a half pieces
4th floor
Exposure due west – very bright
Parking space included
Building delivered 3 years ago
Apartment already rented – ideal for investors
Possibility to easily remove tenants to move in
Located on the second line of the sea, a few minutes walk from the beach
Close to Atzmaout Avenue and all amenities:
– Tramway and public transport
– Shops, restaurants, cafes
– Synagogues
– Schools and nurseries
Highlights of the apartment:
– Comfortable balcony with open view
– Open kitchen and bright living room
– New building, secure with elevator
– Quiet, sought after and very well served
Rare opportunity – To visit quickly.
