  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  4. Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces et demi deuxieme ligne de mer bat yam

Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces et demi deuxieme ligne de mer bat yam

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$783,750
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 34905
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Yoseftal

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Apartment 3 and a half rooms, second sea line 71 m2 + 9 m2 balcony Three and a half pieces 4th floor Exposure due west – very bright Parking space included Building delivered 3 years ago Apartment already rented – ideal for investors Possibility to easily remove tenants to move in Located on the second line of the sea, a few minutes walk from the beach Close to Atzmaout Avenue and all amenities: – Tramway and public transport – Shops, restaurants, cafes – Synagogues – Schools and nurseries Highlights of the apartment: – Comfortable balcony with open view – Open kitchen and bright living room – New building, secure with elevator – Quiet, sought after and very well served Rare opportunity – To visit quickly.

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement de luxe a vendre namal port tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,52M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse au centre balcon sur la mer bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer agreable dans un immeuble neuf neuf mini penthouse projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,25M
Residential quarter Superbe 5 pieces en duplex a vendre a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,85M
Residential quarter Bien rare duplex renove avec terrasse soucca
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,41M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement calme dans un immeuble neuf neuf renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$924,825
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces et demi deuxieme ligne de mer bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$783,750
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue frishmanplace mazaryk grand 2 pieces de 81 m emplacement premium ideal investissement et airbnb
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue frishmanplace mazaryk grand 2 pieces de 81 m emplacement premium ideal investissement et airbnb
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue frishmanplace mazaryk grand 2 pieces de 81 m emplacement premium ideal investissement et airbnb
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue frishmanplace mazaryk grand 2 pieces de 81 m emplacement premium ideal investissement et airbnb
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue frishmanplace mazaryk grand 2 pieces de 81 m emplacement premium ideal investissement et airbnb
Show all Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue frishmanplace mazaryk grand 2 pieces de 81 m emplacement premium ideal investissement et airbnb
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue frishmanplace mazaryk grand 2 pieces de 81 m emplacement premium ideal investissement et airbnb
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,44M
Tel Aviv – Frishman Close to the beaches, Dizengoff and all the amenities of the city centre. Apartment 2 rooms with exceptional volumes : • a total of 81 m2 • Living room of 50 m2 allowing a configuration in 3 pieces • 2 bathrooms • South-East exposure, very bright • Clean and well mainta…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet de qualite rue nahalat benyamin entre les quartiers neve tzedek et florentine a pas de la coulee verte
Residential quarter Projet de qualite rue nahalat benyamin entre les quartiers neve tzedek et florentine a pas de la coulee verte
Residential quarter Projet de qualite rue nahalat benyamin entre les quartiers neve tzedek et florentine a pas de la coulee verte
Residential quarter Projet de qualite rue nahalat benyamin entre les quartiers neve tzedek et florentine a pas de la coulee verte
Residential quarter Projet de qualite rue nahalat benyamin entre les quartiers neve tzedek et florentine a pas de la coulee verte
Show all Residential quarter Projet de qualite rue nahalat benyamin entre les quartiers neve tzedek et florentine a pas de la coulee verte
Residential quarter Projet de qualite rue nahalat benyamin entre les quartiers neve tzedek et florentine a pas de la coulee verte
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,15M
Exclusive residential project on Nahalat Benyamin Street: 5 storey luxury boutique building housing 23 apartments and two exceptional penthouses with terraces and private jacuzzi. Apartments with generous ceiling height and neat finishes * 2 rooms 49m2 + 10m2 terrace from 3.086.000NIS * 3 …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A louer tour white city appartement haut de gamme 4 piEces avec parking et terrasse
Residential quarter A louer tour white city appartement haut de gamme 4 piEces avec parking et terrasse
Residential quarter A louer tour white city appartement haut de gamme 4 piEces avec parking et terrasse
Residential quarter A louer tour white city appartement haut de gamme 4 piEces avec parking et terrasse
Residential quarter A louer tour white city appartement haut de gamme 4 piEces avec parking et terrasse
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$9,405
LOOKING - TOUR WHITE CITY - HIGH-GAME APPARTMENT 4 PARTS WITH PARKING AND TERRASS Area: 135 m2 + terrace of 12 m2 4 pieces 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, 3 toilets Furnished (option without furniture) 1 parking space Sea view Luxury tour with all amenities: spa, gym, swimming pool, 24-hour s…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications