Residential quarter A ne pas manquer appartement 2 pieces avec terrasse a vendre a tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$924,825
ID: 34588
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Mikve Israel, Hamigdalor

About the complex

Don't miss it! Apartment 2 rooms with terrace for sale in Tel Aviv. 2 steps from Rotschild Boulevard. is close to everything in the heart of Tel aviv. Ideal for one foot ashore . recent building

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

