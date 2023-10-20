Residential quarter Appartement de 4 pieces 80m2 kyiriat hayovel jerusalem

  1. Realting.com
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$721,050
;
2
ID: 34139
Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Moshe Kleinman, 12

About the complex

4 room apartment 80m2, Kyiriat Hayovel, Jerusalem 10th floor, work to be planned Living room, dining room, 1 kitchen 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 shower, 2 toilets Air conditioning living room, shemech powder, hot water balloon, radiators, roller shutters Armored door, elevator Price: 2.300.000sh

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

