  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Projet ben yehuda 192

Residential quarter Projet ben yehuda 192

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,22M
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 33248
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 03/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Modern residential building of 7.5 floors including 26 apartments with private parking. Each apartment is equipped with a VRF air conditioning individual with independent broadcasting in every room. High-end finish with tile Ceramic stoneware, aluminium carpentry superior quality, fully equipped bathrooms equipped, premium interior doors and system advanced electric compatible smart home.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Projet dexception rue shenkin appartements 2 a 5 pieces haut de gamme
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,61M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,18M
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$627,000
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$790,020
Residential quarter Unique devenir proprietaire dans lun des quartiers les plus dynamiques et prometteurs dashdod avec 5
Ashdod, Israel
from
$717,915
You are viewing
Residential quarter Projet ben yehuda 192
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,22M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A proximite de la mer neve tsedek
Residential quarter A proximite de la mer neve tsedek
Residential quarter A proximite de la mer neve tsedek
Residential quarter A proximite de la mer neve tsedek
Residential quarter A proximite de la mer neve tsedek
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,04M
very beautiful project on Tel Aviv near the sea and the famous Neve Tsedek district. penthouse of 4 rooms, 3 chber bed with 2 dirty bath. a beautiful terrace of 56 m2 located on the 7th floor. with 1 parking space. delivery 8 months
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet dexception rue shenkin appartements 2 a 5 pieces haut de gamme
Residential quarter Projet dexception rue shenkin appartements 2 a 5 pieces haut de gamme
Residential quarter Projet dexception rue shenkin appartements 2 a 5 pieces haut de gamme
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,82M
Rare and prestigious project in an independent building of only 23 exclusive apartments. Premium location in the heart of the legendary Shenkin Street, close to the Carmel Market, Rothschild Boulevard and the beaches. Apartments from 2 to 5 rooms, bright and spacious, with large terraces a…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bat yam cote mer
Residential quarter Bat yam cote mer
Residential quarter Bat yam cote mer
Residential quarter Bat yam cote mer
Residential quarter Bat yam cote mer
Show all Residential quarter Bat yam cote mer
Residential quarter Bat yam cote mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,44M
Very beautiful shop project on bat Yam located 10 minutes from Tel Aviv at 1200 meters walk from the sea, and close to the Tramway and train station. Large choice of 2 room apartment at Loft Penthouse. Very interesting prices Flexible timetable delivery 2027
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications