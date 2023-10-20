  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Bel appartement dans un bel immeuble haut standing luxueux neuf projet de qualite spacieux

Herzliya, Israel

from

$2,13M

Herzliya, Israel
$2,13M
10
ID: 26946
Last update: 26/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Herzliya

About the complex

New Project on Herzilya in the new neighborhood in vogue Galil Yam. New Floor Boutique building with modern architecture mixed with the Bauhaus style of TLV. High-level domestic and external services . All apartments will be equipped and furnished. Large choice of apartment from the ground floor to the penthouse. Parking and cellar provided.

Location on the map

Herzliya, Israel

