Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf

Discover our new pre-sale project, marketed by Mardochee Khayat, your new project specialist. Located in the prestigious neighborhood of Netanya, Ramat Poleg, our residence offers an ideal location close to the Ir Yamam Canyon, the beautiful beach of Poleg, renowned schools and the great synagogue of Poleg.
This exclusive real estate project combines quality of construction, modern design and comfort of life. Each apartment is carefully designed, offering spacious and bright spaces to meet all your needs.
Whether you're looking for a principal residence or an investment, our project will meet your highest expectations.
By choosing our project in pre-sale, you benefit from a unique opportunity to acquire your future at home on advantageous terms. Do not miss this exceptional opportunity to become owner in one of Netanya's most popular neighbourhoods.
Project characteristics
The Poleg project includes different types of apartments ranging from 3 rooms to 5 rooms as well as a penthouse and a garden ground floor.
Natural stone and aluminum exterior coating
The building will be equipped with a double lobby with a very nice ceiling height
Designed and designed by the architect
2 lifts including a chabbatic
underground parking space
Delivery in 2 years
Bank guarantee
Apartment features
Flooring throughout the house 80x80
Centralized air conditioning latest generation
Quality bathroom furniture
Grohe brand valve
Quality interior door
Customizable Kitchen
Electrical stores in all the house
Type apartment
Apartment 3 rooms of 77 m2 +12m2 of terrace
Apartment 4 rooms of 105 m2 + 13m2 terrace
Apartment 5 rooms of 131 m2+16m2 terrace
Location on the map
Netanya, Israel
