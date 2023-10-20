Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat bet shemesh 3 4 5 pieces rez de jardin et penthouses

  1. Realting.com
Beit Shemesh, Israel
from
$660,000
26/08/2025
$660,000
14/07/2025
$617,980
;
2
ID: 26805
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Beit Shemesh

About the complex

New Project on Ramat Bet Shemesh located between Jerusalem and the center of the Country Located next to Ramat Bet Shemesh To this project is a luxurious residential project that includes 3-4-5 rooms and penthouses, with a beautiful view of a Park located in a natural forest, close to Matnas and all shops, a country club and a swimming pool, with at the bottom of the buildings a synagogue. Clients will be mainly foreign clients. Delivered at the end of October 2026 3 buildings with 8 floors with apartments from 3 to 5 rooms, garden ground floor and penthouses. Only 3 apartments per floor 3 rooms 83m2, terrace from 15m2 to 23m2, parking and cellar Price: from 2.200.000 sh to 2.300.000 sh 4 rooms 103m2, terrace from 20 to 27m2, parking and cellar Price: from 2.600.000 sh to 2.700.000 sh 5 rooms 123m2, 2nd floor, terrace of 22m2, parking and cellar, Price: 3,000,000 sh 5 rooms Garden-duplex ground 150m2, garden of 175m2 Price: from 5.000.000sh Facing the park: 5 rooms 140m2 with 2 terraces of 35m2 and 40m2 Price : 3,500,000 sh Penthouses overlooking the park: 7 rooms 190m2, 8th with 65m2 terrace 6 rooms 154m2, 9th with 25m2 terrace 6 rooms 156m2, 6th with 45m2 terrace, (2 master and 4 toilets) Price: from 5,000,000 sh (This price does not include our agency commission which is 2% excluding VAT) For more information or to arrange a visit, Call us without waiting at the following number: Simone Simex Realty your Real Estate Agency in Israel

Location on the map

Beit Shemesh, Israel

