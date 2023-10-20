  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,41M
;
12
ID: 33170
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 14/01/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
Live safely, freely, in a warm and elegant setting. This senior services residence has been designed for those who want to maintain full autonomy, while enjoying a secure, friendly and high-end environment. Absolute safety – daily serenity 24/7 security with permanent guard Controlled access and quiet residential environment A reassuring framework for you and your loved ones, without compromise on your independence A real neighbourhood life, friendly and warm Luxury lobby, meeting place and exchange Synagogue within the residence, fostering community ties Human-sized residence, ideal for creating relationships while respecting the privacy of everyone Total autonomy, at home, forever Private apartments from 2 to 5 rooms, with balcony or large terrace Property registered in Tabou: you are fully owned by your accommodation No service obligation: you freely choose what you need, when you want A la carte service, according to your wishes Restaurant Sports hall Medical care and support services ➡️ You remain independent, with solutions at your fingertips An ideal location Shops and facilities nearby Only 20 minutes from the centre of Jerusalem Reduced condominium charges, a rare advantage for a residence of this standing The perfect combination of safety, conviviality, comfort and freedom. A place of life designed for today, and for the future.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

Similar complexes
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,13M
Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,41M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$626,000
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf projet de qualite
Tamar Regional Council, Israel
from
$757,460
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$804,410
You are viewing
Other complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux magnifique permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$845,100
Project U Bat Yam Mordecai Khayat presents a new project in Bat Yam: The U Tours An exceptional project in the heart of Ramat HaNasi Welcome to Tours U, two majestic 31-storey towers, accompanied by a commercial and leisure complex that will soon become the icon of Bat Yam. These towers ha…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Dernier appartement A vendre dans projet rue kehilat eden kerem atemanim
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,76M
Just a few steps from Royal Beach, Shouk HaCarmel and the sea, discover a new high-end project nestled in a quiet street in the historic Kerem HaTeimanim district. 4 storey building Only for sale one 4 rooms 123m2 + terrace 14m2 2 bathrooms/wc 1 parking lot High-end finishes & luxury serv…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Unique devenir proprietaire dans lun des quartiers les plus dynamiques et prometteurs dashdod avec 5
Ashdod, Israel
from
$716,770
New real estate program of 3 rooms in Ashdod – Delivery in 26 months Discover an exceptional real estate project in the heart of Ashdod, under construction, with delivery planned in only 26 months. This new high-class residence rises on 8 floors and enjoys a privileged location: close to th…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications