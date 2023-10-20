  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Projet immobilier

Residential quarter Projet immobilier

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$662,924
;
6
ID: 27192
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 30/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

A unique residential project that redefines the very essence of luxury life in a vibrant and booming Ashkelon neighbourhood. Four 9-storey buildings and 102 3, 4 and 5-room apartments, ground garden, penthouses and mini-penthouses. All apartments are carefully designed and neat in every detail for a functional and comfortable interior. On the ground floor, you will find a luxurious entrance hall with elegant touches that characterize the project, which also includes large parking and storage spaces. The project is located a short walk from a lively shopping centre, high-tech park and train station, and is surrounded by green spaces and educational establishments for all ages. It is the perfect combination between rural tranquillity and urban lifestyle.

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel

