  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble

Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,21M
20/02/2026
$1,21M
09/07/2025
$1,05M
;
10
ID: 26703
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Downtown HaNevi'im. Ideal boutique building for investment (rented 10,000 shekels) or living there. 3 rooms, 70 m2, 3rd floor with elevator, balcony of 10 m2. Parking.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Ask all your questions
Back Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement a renover avec tres grand potentiel
Residential quarter Appartement a renover avec tres grand potentiel
Residential quarter Appartement a renover avec tres grand potentiel
Residential quarter Appartement a renover avec tres grand potentiel
Residential quarter Appartement a renover avec tres grand potentiel
Residential quarter Appartement a renover avec tres grand potentiel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,57M
Droyanov Street, very quiet little street close to Bograshov Street and the sea Corner building Apartment 104m2 in the cadastre Lots of enclosed balconies so you can say easy 115m2 Fully clear view Very bright All Guidance Very quiet Close to the beach 2nd floor No elevator, miklat Possibi…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Netanya, Israel
from
$105,023
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
