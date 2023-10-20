  1. Realting.com
  Israel
  Ashkelon
  Residential quarter Special investisseur

Residential quarter Special investisseur

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$398,878
02/04/2025
$398,878
24/02/2025
$400,014
04/02/2025
$393,482
24/12/2024
$394,902
;
5
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 23483
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

In the neighborhood of Neot Ashkelon 4 rooms rent 3800 nis to seize

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel

Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications