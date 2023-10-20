Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a baka

  1. Realting.com
Appartement a vendre a baka

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,03M
;
10
ID: 25624
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Baka, dereh beit Lehem 49, above an authentic house, 2nd floor without elevator, 4 rooms (mamad), 2 showers, 2 toilets, 89 m2, terrace soccah 7 m2, good condition, bright, open view. 3650000 shekels

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

