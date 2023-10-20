  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Spacieux

Jerusalem, Israel
$2,75M
$2,76M
6
ID: 25067
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Complex in the heart of Baka, Yehuda Street. Duplex 5 rooms 126 m2 + 3 rooms 68 m2 + studio/office 24 m2 Spacious balconies, parking, air conditioning, 3 air directions

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Residential quarter Projet luxueux
Residential quarter Projet luxueux
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$617,980
In Mekor Haim district, near Baka, Emek Refaim, at the foot of Hamesila Park. In a luxury store building nine promoter. Shabbat and lobby elevators. Apartment 2 rooms new 42m2 plus 10m2 balcony with open view. Bright apartment , underfloor heating, central air conditioning and mamad room. D…
Residential quarter A renover bonne affaire proche de la mer
Residential quarter A renover bonne affaire proche de la mer
Herzliya, Israel
from
$1,88M
house of 247 m2 on 2 levels. on a plot of 424 m2 A restore .great potential . possibility of enlargement and to build a swimming pool. the house is located in a dead end near Route 2
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,77M
a beautiful villa near the sea quartier afridr with cellar and swimming pool
