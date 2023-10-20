  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi a ne pas manquer agreable neuf

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$955,060
;
7
ID: 25270
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

In the famous Park Tlv. 4 room apartment in a new building, 100 m2 with terrace 3 bedrooms + large living room 2 bathrooms 17th floor with 2 bathrooms, SHORT SIGHT 3 elevators parking lot Don't miss out, great investment.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel

