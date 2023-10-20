  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement proche de la mer neuf

Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement proche de la mer neuf

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,95M
02/04/2025
$2,95M
11/01/2025
$2,88M
23/12/2024
$2,92M
;
5
ID: 23457
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

In Bograshov Street, close to the Dizengoff Center, in a renovated building, 4 room duplex penthouse of 100m2 with 2 bathrooms and a terrace of 70 m2 Floor 4 : 3 bedrooms including a master, 2 bathrooms 5th floor: living room + kitchen with huge terrace of 70m2 with SPLENDIDE view Elevator RATING TO TWO STAGES

