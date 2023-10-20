Residential quarter Bonne affaire

  1. Realting.com
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$674,160
02/03/2025
$674,160
10/02/2025
$665,040
01/01/2025
$667,440
;
5
ID: 24036
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

good investment 3 pieces complete demolition and reconstruction agreement

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

