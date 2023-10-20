  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Bon emplacement

Residential quarter Bon emplacement

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,31M
20/02/2026
$1,31M
07/07/2025
$1,18M
;
4
Leave a request
ID: 26638
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A vendre penthouse unique occupant tout un Etage
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,80M
Residential quarter Renove au coeur de kiryat moche
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$971,850
Residential quarter Appartement de standing
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,34M
Residential quarter A louer a ashdod appartement 5 pieces quotkineret 2quot dans un petit immeuble de 4 etages avec seulement 2 appartements par etage
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,975
Residential quarter Appartement de luxe a vendre namal port tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,52M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,31M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 piEces proche de la mer avec parking terrasse et cave
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 piEces proche de la mer avec parking terrasse et cave
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 piEces proche de la mer avec parking terrasse et cave
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 piEces proche de la mer avec parking terrasse et cave
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 piEces proche de la mer avec parking terrasse et cave
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 piEces proche de la mer avec parking terrasse et cave
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,45M
FOR SALE – NINE 4 PARTS NEAR THE SEA WITH PARKING, TERRASS AND CAVE Area: 92 m2 + 8 m2 of terrace Location: Quiet street near Royal Beach 3 bedrooms (one with shelter) 2 bathrooms 2 toilets New building Parking Cave Price charged: ILS 7,800,000 Contact us now for more information or to arran…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Du 3p au penthouse avec prix de pre sale et conditions de paiement sans precedent
Residential quarter Du 3p au penthouse avec prix de pre sale et conditions de paiement sans precedent
Residential quarter Du 3p au penthouse avec prix de pre sale et conditions de paiement sans precedent
Residential quarter Du 3p au penthouse avec prix de pre sale et conditions de paiement sans precedent
Residential quarter Du 3p au penthouse avec prix de pre sale et conditions de paiement sans precedent
Show all Residential quarter Du 3p au penthouse avec prix de pre sale et conditions de paiement sans precedent
Residential quarter Du 3p au penthouse avec prix de pre sale et conditions de paiement sans precedent
Netivot, Israel
from
$457,710
new program in the new neighborhood of netivot payment conditions without precedent 3 years of construction without indexation ????New Program 15% signature 85% before key delivery!!! In the heart of the neighborhood right in the middle Maalot HaNahal a Netivot's boom discover the new resid…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine
Show all Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,49M
For Sale – Magnificent Apartment 5 Rooms in Dimri Tower, Ashdod Located in the prestigious Dimri Tower residence, in the heart of the popular city district in Ashdod, this superb 5-room apartment offers an exceptional quality of life, facing the sea. With an area of 159 m2, with a terrace …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications