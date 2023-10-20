  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans un bel immeuble

Raanana, Israel
$1,06M
04/03/2025
$1,06M
16/02/2025
$1,07M
31/12/2024
$1,05M
3
ID: 23934
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana

About the complex

Apartment with 5 rooms with terrace parking and cellar. terrace of 10 m2. pretty open kitchen. Renewed building with mamad. city center near synagogue of Rav Pinto has 2 not d arouza but quiet. Street has a unique sense.

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel

