  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter A ne pas manquer

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$545,490
20/02/2026
$545,490
16/03/2025
$488,766
24/02/2025
$490,158
04/02/2025
$482,154
26/12/2024
$483,894
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 23599
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Lideal appartement 2 pieces en bord de mer a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$467,115
Residential quarter Penthouse near baka
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,98M
Residential quarter Appartement de 5 pieces neuf de 133m2 avec 22m2 de terrasse au 14 etage a kiriat yovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,36M
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,19M
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces spacieux quartier bograshov
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,12M
You are viewing
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$545,490
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Opportunite a saisir penthouse magnifique immeuble neuf preserve
Residential quarter Opportunite a saisir penthouse magnifique immeuble neuf preserve
Residential quarter Opportunite a saisir penthouse magnifique immeuble neuf preserve
Residential quarter Opportunite a saisir penthouse magnifique immeuble neuf preserve
Residential quarter Opportunite a saisir penthouse magnifique immeuble neuf preserve
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,43M
For sale! Unique duplex penthouse in a recently preserved boutique building Pitch of choice, close to Shenkin Street, in the heart of Tel Aviv The new tram line is just 2 minutes walk away 140 m2 living space 80 m2 of private rooftop Located in a rare and architecturally designed buildi…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Maison arabe
Residential quarter Maison arabe
Residential quarter Maison arabe
Residential quarter Maison arabe
Residential quarter Maison arabe
Residential quarter Maison arabe
Residential quarter Maison arabe
Jerusalem, Israel
Price on request
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer
Show all Residential quarter Luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$2,51M
penthouse open sea, 5 rooms living space 175sqm Balcony of about 70 m2 at the entrance level Living room and kitchen area approx. 75 m2 Upper balcony approx. 230 m2 Parental suite with Balcony and built-in armors Ceiling height 3.20 meters 16th floor out of 16 Boi cabinets integrated into th…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications