  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Raanana
  4. Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue magnifique

Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue magnifique

Raanana, Israel
from
$924,161
04/03/2025
$924,161
16/02/2025
$926,793
31/12/2024
$914,949
;
3
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 23933
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
new apartment 3 p beautiful view degagee. on the gardens terrace of 25 m2. Sukka. south and west side. 2 parking lots in a cellar. the apartment is rented until July 2026 at 6200 sh/month

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement de luxe exceptionnel a har homa - jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$876,408
Residential quarter Au centre bonne occasion renove
Netanya, Israel
from
$541,013
Residential quarter Appartement de reve a ramat gan
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$870,790
Residential quarter Jerusalem har homa
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$744,385
Residential quarter Superbe appartement familial de tres haut standing au bord de la reserve naturelle de hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$828,655
You are viewing
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue magnifique
Raanana, Israel
from
$924,161
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Dans rue calme dans un immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Dans rue calme dans un immeuble neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,26M
In the heart of the Moshava in a building of new character, large entrance hall, new apartment, parking, 3 air directions, balcony soucca, suitable for disabled people, immediate entrance
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement de 5 pieces unique avec prestations haut de gamme
Residential quarter Appartement de 5 pieces unique avec prestations haut de gamme
Hadera, Israel
from
$671,351
BZH RE/MAX Hadera presents an exclusive 5-room apartment in the city centre, in the famous Viva project. This unique apartment of approximately 170 m2 on the 12th floor has a large terrace of 38 m2, with stunning views and consists of: - from an American kitchen, - a modern living room, - 4…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter En plein centre de bait vagan
Residential quarter En plein centre de bait vagan
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,39M
In the center of Bait Vegan very beautiful cottage 220 m 2 Habitable with 120 m2 terrace + 120 m2 garden + cellar and parking
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications