  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. SOHO STUDIO

SOHO STUDIO

Ungasan, Indonesia
from
€64,049
;
8
Leave a request
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Complex villas PARQ BLUE - Project from the legendary creator Andre Frey 600 villas, apartments, townhouses .

The whole complex consists of three queues and will take 21 hectares. For sale villas from 75 to 300 sq.m. 

20.000 Square meters of infrastructure in the territory: restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries, SPA, fitness center, supermarket, gallery of brand boutiques.

The largest project on the coast 500 meters from the beach of Melasti.

You choose: ocean or island view. You get in any case: luxury architecture from the leading design bureau and own swimming pool.

Your neighbors will be Ksenia Sobchak and other interesting personalities

 

The management company will provide a completely passive income:

 

The increase in value to delivery - from 40% 

Passive long-term rental income from 12% per annum

Passive income from daily rent - from 20% per annum

 

Complex - SOHO STUDIO

⚙ Readiness - 2025. 

⁇ 曹Leasehold - 30 years + extension

⁇ 曹Bron 3.000$ (non-refundable ) 

⁇ ӈFirst installment 50%

⁇ 町Percentage installments for the construction period

installment is tied to the construction stages - the construction period is 21 months.

It is possible to pay in installments 80% of the value of the lot, the remaining 20% Parq will be deducted from the rental income.

 

important information by quarter Soho Studio: 

1. The apartments will not be available for resale until the end of construction. 

2.It is also possible payment options in installments for the construction of apartments 38 and 45 sq.m. with a payment plan:

1st contribution 50% within two weeks after booking. 

2nd installment 20% 

3rd contribution 20%

4th installment 10%

 

⁇ When paying with cryptocurrency, the developer has a commission of 1%.

 

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
3
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 45.0
Price per m², EUR 3,367
Apartment price, EUR 151,522
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Property cost, EUR
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 20.0 – 45.0
Price per m², EUR 2,928 – 3,202
Apartment price, EUR 64,049 – 131,758
New building location
Ungasan, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex MAGNUM RESIDENCE SANUR
Sanur, Indonesia
from
€466,643
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€164,439
Residential complex Premium-class apartment complex on the shore of the Indian Ocean in Seminyak, Bali, Indonesia
Denpasar, Indonesia
from
€246,658
Apart-hotel Apartamenty v Changu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€121,693
Apart-hotel Apartamenty s sistemoy umnyy dom
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€195,807
You are viewing
SOHO STUDIO
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
€64,049
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex First class beachfront complex of villas, apartments and townhouses with a huge swimming pool and restaurants, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex First class beachfront complex of villas, apartments and townhouses with a huge swimming pool and restaurants, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
€147,995
Agency: TRANIO
We offer different villas, townhouses and apartments in a prestigious and large-scale project. The villas have private swimming pools. In total, about 600 units are planned (in 3 stages of construction) on an area of 21 hectares. The residence features restaurants, cafes, bakeries, a spa center, a fitness center, a supermarket and boutiques, a school and a kindergarten, a sal-water swimming pool 40x50 m. Advantages income from renting out your property flexible payment scheme Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a prestigious area of Bali, near 5-star hotels, 500 meters from Melasti Beach.
Apart-hotel Apartamenty u okeana
Apart-hotel Apartamenty u okeana
Seraya, Indonesia
from
€148,228
Completion date: 2025
Apartments Individual swimming pool Terrace 1 bedroom Area: Apartment - 45 m² Price: 162,000 $ (3,600 $ per m²) Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors. Total expenses and taxes: Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50) Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50) Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%) Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%)
Residential complex New residential complex with excellent infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with excellent infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€123,329
Agency: TRANIO
The first-class residential complex offers a choice of studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms, villas with 2-5 bedrooms. Infrastructure of the complex: Running track around the complex Сo-working Sports ground Playground SPA-zone (sauna, jacuzzi, massages) Restaurant Large swimming pool Yoga area Mini cinema Parking The construction period of the complex is 20 months. Form of ownership: leasehold for 25 years + extension for 20 years. Advantages Installment available: 50% down payment + 50% for up to 1 year Average yield - 15% Location and nearby infrastructure Residents have access to a large selection of restaurants with European and Asian cuisine, cafes and bars, shops, yoga studios and massage parlors within walking distance. The beach can be reached in 12-15 minutes.
Realting.com
Go